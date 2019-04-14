|
Linda Hendricks Brown, 68, of Savannah, Georgia died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by family after a year long battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
She was born June 19, 1950 to Perry Hendricks and Verdonia Cribbs Hendricks.
She married Danney M Brown on April 4, 1970 in Savannah, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Danney Brown, daughters, Lisa Brown Lupica (Guy) and Karen Brown Bailey and 4 grandchildren, Paige Bailey, Connor Bailey, Sophia Lupica and Isabella Lupica. Sister, Janet Hendricks Schuman (Tom) and brother Kelly Hendricks (Joyce) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Linda was known near and far for her work with horses, children and adults alike at Vernonburg and Norwood Stables. Linda was a carriage driver in downtown
Historic Savannah and could often be seen with her big, white, vis-a-vis carriage, being drawn by her beloved Percheron, Sadie. Linda was a natural born historian and was filled with the knowledge of all the history that her favorite city had to offer. Linda was involved with several animal rescues over the years. She has touched the hearts and lives of countless people and animals. As a native to Savannah, she grew up on the marsh. Her happy place was at the barn or at home with her beautiful family on her little slice of paradise on the Vernon River. At the end of the day, she was truly fastened to the marsh.
A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bonaventure Funeral Chapel 2520 Bonaventure Road, Savannah, Ga 31404, followed by a grave side service. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10am at the same location.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks for donations be made to Hooves For Heeling or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 14, 2019