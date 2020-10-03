Linda J. Major
Savannah
Linda Jean Major, 72, passed away on October 1, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from high school in Lorain, Ohio she joined the United States Marine Corps.
After discharge from the Marine Corps she eventually made her way to Savannah. Linda served eight years with the Chatham County Police Department. She then completed nursing school and worked at Candler Hospital for twenty years in the operating room and continued her nursing career at St. Joseph's Hospital. Linda later worked at the Corps of Engineers as an occupational nurse.
After retirement, she was very active in volunteer services in the community, especially St. James Catholic Church, where she was a member for forty-five years. Linda served as a lecturer, Eucharistic Minister, and was very involved with the Council of Catholic Women.
She was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, John and Judy Belak.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Howard S. Major; son, Eric Whitehead of West Palm Beach, Florida; step-daughter Amy M. Barnes (Drew) and their sons of Ellabell, Georgia; mother, Mary Schreckengost of Brunswick, Ohio; sisters, Mary Adams of Chenoa, Illinois and Pamela Schivak (Randy) of Cape Coral, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of GHC Hospice for their kind, compassionate and professional care, especially Danielle RN, Jessica RN, Sherry RN and Katrina NA.
The Rosary will be held at 6 o'clock Monday evening in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service with the family receiving friends afterwards until 8 o'clock.
The Mass of Christian Burial, with military honors, will be held at 11 o'clock Tuesday morning at St. James Catholic Church conducted by the Reverend Daniel F. Firman. Private interment will be in Hillcrest Abbey - East.
Remembrances: St. James Catholic Church – 8412 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31406-6198 or Georgia Hospice Care – Suite 201, 7130 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406 or The Humane Society for Greater Savannah - 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406-3922.
