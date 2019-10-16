|
Linda Julia Cobb Hill
Statesboro, GA
Ms. Linda Julia Cobb Hill, 78, of Statesboro, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Savannah, GA on October 24, 1940 to the late Newton and Elizabeth Cobb. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Hill Howell. She graduated from Commercial High School in 1958 and then attended Secretarial School. Linda began her career at Wachovia Bank, which is now Wells Fargo, and was employed for over 20 years before retiring. Following retirement, Linda enjoyed greeting customers at Wal-Mart for over 11 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth for many years and was a member of the MAMS Group. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ and was faithful to Him. She trusted God with her whole life. She loved animals and was the adoptive mother of several cats over the years. She was a true fan of Elvis and enjoyed a very large Elvis collection. She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Winter of North Carolina and Joyce Hadaway of Nevils, GA; one niece and four nephews; two great nephews and one great-great- nephew and one great-great-niece; very special friend, Teri Hillis and her kitty, Nala. The visitation will be on Friday, October 18th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth located at 402 Pinehurst Place with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances may be given in honor of Linda to your local Animal Rescue Shelter. Friends may sign the online register at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
