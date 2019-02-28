Home

Linda Kaiser Obituary
Linda Kaiser, age 70, passed away after a short illness on February 21,2019.

Her memorial service will be on Monday March 4, 2019 At Williams Court Apartments Community Center at 4:00pm. The address is 1900 Lincoln St. Savannah, Georgia.

Linda was a sweet and gentle Soul who touched many people's lives. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by Mother, Helen D'Agnese, Son, Simon Kaiser, and Brother, Johnny D'Agnese.

She is survived by Significant other, Bob Conley, Son, Sean Kaiser, Granddaughter, Chiara, Great grandson, Waylon and Siblings, Diane Sabin, Michele Tuten, Helen Novielo, Gina D'Agnese, Paul D'Agnese. She is also survived by Father, John D,Agnese (age 98) and several Nieces and Nephews.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 28, 2019
