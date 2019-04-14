Linda Kay Lightsey McCorkle, 64, of Savannah, GA went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on April 12, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Linda attended and graduated from Bible Baptist School. She was involved in the Miss Savannah Pageant for many years and spent most of her career at Riverview Health. Family was her most important job and the one she loved the most.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Willie Mae Lightsey, father-in-law, Jack McCorkle, Sr. and her brother, Sgt. Byron Crosby. She is survived by her husband, Jack McCorkle, Jr., her children, Amanda Sapp (Alex), Jamie McCorkle, and Jack McCorkle, III (Kim); her grandchildren: Blake, Andrew, Zoey, Maeleigh Kay, Bree, Shelby and Tori; brother, Dennis Lightsey (Diane), sister-in-law, Brenda Crosby, brother, Butch Lightsey (Lillian), mother-in-law, Jean McCorkle, brother-in-law, Roy McCorkle (Nancy), sister-in-law, Nancy Redmond, brother-in-law, Mike McCorkle, brother-in-law, Rev. Dr. David Laughner (Ginger), brother-in-law, Michael Laughner, loving basset hound, Sookie and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with Rev. Dr. David Laughner officiating.



Interment will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.



Remembrances may be made to the , 4849 Paulsen St., Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31405.



