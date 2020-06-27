Linda Kennedy Cowart
1943 - 2020
Linda Kennedy Cowart
St Francisville, Louisiana, (Formerly, Savannah, Georgia)
Linda Kennedy Cowart, 77, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home with her family.
Mrs. Cowart was born June 5, 1943 in Guyton, Georgia. She was an HR specialist at Union Camp for over 20 years and retired in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, J. Richard Cowart. Brothers, Dr. Eugene Thomas Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Charles Kennedy, William Kennedy and James Edward Kennedy. Sister, Louise Kennedy Miness
Survivors include: Daughter, Lisa Richelle Cowart Darley (C. Jeffery Darley); four grandchildren: Linda Mackenzie Derst Brannen (Chandler); Elizabeth Morgan Derst Miller (Sean); Lance Jefferson Darley (Jodi) and Logan Jay Darley.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation. Burial will be private.
Savannah Morning News
6/28/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
