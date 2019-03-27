|
Linda Leary Beach, 78, passed away March 20, 2019 in Savannah, GA. She was born August 1, 1940 in Edenton, NC to the late Leon and Lena Mason Leary. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Savannah.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Wayne Beach, Sr.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Theodore "Ted" Wayne Beach, Jr. and Debra Beach of Greensboro, North Carolina, and also David and Marcia Albrecht, and nieces Whitney and Bretton.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 27, 2019