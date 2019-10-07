Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lucille Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lucille Moore Obituary
Linda Lucille Moore
Savannah, GA
Linda Lucille Moore, 77, of Savannah passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home with her family. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00- 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at Greenwich Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now