Linda Lucille Moore
Savannah, GA
Linda Lucille Moore, 77, of Savannah passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home with her family. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00- 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at Greenwich Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019