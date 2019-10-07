|
Linda Marie Johnson Davis
Port Wentworth, Georgia
Linda Marie Johnson Davis, age 75, of Port Wentworth, GA died Sunday October 6, 2019 at Hospice Savannah, Inc. Mrs. Davis was born on December 10, 1943 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late George and Lorraine Johnson. After graduating from St. Vincent's Academy, Linda continued her formal education at St. Joseph's School of Nursing and ultimately earned her Master's Degree with honors from Armstrong State College. She worked as a nurse practitioner for many years, retiring after over 40 years of service from Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she was President of the Parish Council and of The Diocese School Board. She was the first recipient of the Gartland Award for her Church. Linda enjoyed cooking, traveling, going to the beach and camping.
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, George and Gregory Johnson; sister, Jeanette Knipher. Mrs. Davis is survived by her loving husband John H. Davis, Jr.; daughters, Angela Mavrikis and Dana Griffin; son, John H. Davis, III; sisters, Kelli Porzio, Joy Coon, and Cheryl Kitchings; 3 grandchildren, Samuel and Benjamin Griffin and Alexander Davis. The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home 2794 US Hwy 80 W. Garden City, GA 31408. A Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday October 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 501 S. Coastal Highway, Port Wentworth, GA 31407. Burial will follow the mass at Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019