Rincon - Linda Simmons Gregory Linda Simmons Gregory, 76, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Pruitt- Seaside.
The Norfolk, VA native was a waitress and a caregiver for the elderly for most of her life. She loved gardening, shopping, cooking, scrapbooking, being with her family, and she loved God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benjamin Simmons and Ruby Bell Johnston Simmons; and her son, Kenneth Lee Strickland.
She is survived by her husband, Willis N. Gregory; her children, Rose M. Jarrell (Randall), Lisa Beebe (Joey), and Charles B. Gregory; grandchildren, Jason Jarrell (Christie), Craig Jarrell (Ashleigh), Nicole Oden (Ryan), Josie Beebe Lancaster (Robert), and Charles Nash Gregory; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Camden, and Braxton Jarrell, Emma Grace and Ryan Oden; her brother, Johnny Simmons (Ginger); and nieces, and nephews.
Visitation: 4-6 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the funeral home.
Remembrances: or .
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News August 26, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 26, 2019