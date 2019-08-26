Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Simmons Gregory


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Simmons Gregory Obituary
Rincon - Linda Simmons Gregory Linda Simmons Gregory, 76, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Pruitt- Seaside.

The Norfolk, VA native was a waitress and a caregiver for the elderly for most of her life. She loved gardening, shopping, cooking, scrapbooking, being with her family, and she loved God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benjamin Simmons and Ruby Bell Johnston Simmons; and her son, Kenneth Lee Strickland.

She is survived by her husband, Willis N. Gregory; her children, Rose M. Jarrell (Randall), Lisa Beebe (Joey), and Charles B. Gregory; grandchildren, Jason Jarrell (Christie), Craig Jarrell (Ashleigh), Nicole Oden (Ryan), Josie Beebe Lancaster (Robert), and Charles Nash Gregory; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Camden, and Braxton Jarrell, Emma Grace and Ryan Oden; her brother, Johnny Simmons (Ginger); and nieces, and nephews.

Visitation: 4-6 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the funeral home.

Remembrances: or .

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News August 26, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now