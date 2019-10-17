|
Linda Sue Vincent
Ellabell, Georgia
Linda Sue Vincent, 75, died October 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Linda retired from Riverview Nursing Home after 20 years. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, of 45 years, James Vincent, Granddaughter, Kara Vincent and parents, Cecil and Dorothy Gardner. She is survived by 2 sons, John Vincent (Jennifer), James Vincent (Katherine), daughter, Mary Jordan (Joseph); grandchildren, C.J. Vincent, James Ferrell, Kathy Jordan (Cody) Heaven Harris (Austin), Joshua Vincent, Nicholas Jordan, Jordan Vincent, and Julieann Vincent;3 sisters, Norma Vincent, Judy Gardner and Patricia Schoonover and several nephews, and nieces.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday October 20, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel with the Memorial Service to follow in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, Georgia 31408. (912)964-2862
