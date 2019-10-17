Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue Vincent


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue Vincent Obituary
Linda Sue Vincent
Ellabell, Georgia
Linda Sue Vincent, 75, died October 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Linda retired from Riverview Nursing Home after 20 years. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, of 45 years, James Vincent, Granddaughter, Kara Vincent and parents, Cecil and Dorothy Gardner. She is survived by 2 sons, John Vincent (Jennifer), James Vincent (Katherine), daughter, Mary Jordan (Joseph); grandchildren, C.J. Vincent, James Ferrell, Kathy Jordan (Cody) Heaven Harris (Austin), Joshua Vincent, Nicholas Jordan, Jordan Vincent, and Julieann Vincent;3 sisters, Norma Vincent, Judy Gardner and Patricia Schoonover and several nephews, and nieces.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday October 20, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel with the Memorial Service to follow in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, Georgia 31408. (912)964-2862
www.bakermccullough.com
Savannah Morning News
10/18/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
Download Now