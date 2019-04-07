Linton Grady Lanier, Jr. passed into God's Kingdom on April 4, 2019. He was born August 12, 1927 in Statesboro, GA to Judge Linton Grady Lanier and his wife, Bernice. After graduating from Statesboro High School, he served in the United States Navy during World War II. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a chemical engineering degree and began his career as Quality Control Manager at Hunt-Wesson Foods where he worked until his retirement. He volunteered at Candler Hospital and Savannah Speech and Hearing Center, and in the early 1990's, he began a second career at Heritage Organic Farm where he served as purchasing agent and comptroller. During his years with the farm, he experimented with and developed feed for hens to lower cholesterol in eggs.



He was a member of Bull Street Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was also a member of the American Chemical Society, Tybee Light Sail & Power Squadron and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He enjoyed golf, fishing and boating.



There was great rejoicing in heaven when he arrived, as he was pre-deceased by many beloved family members and friends. He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Daughtry (Avant dec.) and Pat Doyle (Bill dec.) and by his longtime devoted friend and co-worker, Anna Gounaris. Nieces and nephews surviving are Anna Burgstiner (Will), Ava Dantis (Gary dec.), Daphne Norris (Jack), Kevin Doyle (Melissa) and Molly Hamilton (Chris). Other survivors are 9 great nieces and nephews and 7 great-great nieces and nephews. These cherished loved ones will miss him greatly.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8th at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel.



Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, GA.



The family suggests any remembrances be made in his memory to Bull Street Baptist Church.



