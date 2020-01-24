Home

Linwood L. "Woody" Seckinger Obituary
Linwood L. "Woody" Seckinger
Springfield, GA
Linwood L. "Woody" Seckinger, 84, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home.
The Effingham County native was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church. He had retired after a lifelong career with International Paper and he was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nadine Seckinger.
Survivors include his children, Tracy Plott and Stuart L. Seckinger (Heidi); grandchildren, Bradley Speller, Caroline Plott, Seth Seckinger, Robert Plott, and Izzy Seckinger; brother, Rodell Seckinger; sister-in-law, Libby A. Heidt; and several nephews.
Visitation: 4-6 pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Monday, January 27, 2020 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church
Interment: Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery
The family wants to give a special thank you to his caregivers "Woody's Angels", Eva Goldwire, John A. Goldwire, Claudine Chambers, Ben Johnson, and Billy Goldwire.
Remembrances: Arcadia Hospice, 119 Canal St., Suite 103, Pooler, GA 31322.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
January 25, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
