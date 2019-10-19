|
Lisa A. Morin
Ellabell, GA
Lisa A. Morin, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 16, 2019, in Baltimore MD, following a battle with long-term illness. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Stephen Morin of Ella bell, GA; three children, Sarah Morin of Baltimore, MD; Matthew Morin of Norfolk, VA; Katherine Morin of Baltimore, MD; one brother, Tom Simcox of Plantation, FL; one niece and s.everal nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents June and Thomas Simcox. She was a native of East Liverpool, OH and lived the past 45 years in GA. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice which she used to serve the community for 30 years, retiring from the Mediation Center of Savannah. She was a member of St. Anne's Church in Richmond Hill, GA. Lisa truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures including gardening, decorating, shopping, spending time with her beloved pets and enjoying the company of her husband and family. Friends may call for a memorial gathering from 4 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 5 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 301 Frederick Road, (Beltway Exit 13 and Wade Avenue) Catonsville (21228) with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating.
Savannah Morning News
October 20, 2019
