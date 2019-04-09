|
|
Lisa Kennedy Vaughn passed away on April 6, 2019 surrounded by her husband and family under the support of Georgia Hospice Care.
Lisa was born on October 16, 1964, in Savannah, Georgia. She is a 1982 graduate of Windsor Forest High School and a 1986 graduate of Armstrong State College with a degree in Dental Hygiene. Lisa is a member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Vaughn; her parents Darwin and Mary Nell Kennedy; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Edward Johnson, her brother, Dana Kennedy; a niece and her husband, Sara and Hal Ruggles; a nephew and his wife, Eric and Elizabeth Johnson; and a grand niece and birthdate buddy, Quinn Johnson. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Glen Williams; nieces Delores Hobby and Peggy Clifton; nephew Jody Williams and their families.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday morning at 11 AM at Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to (41 Park of Commerce Way, Savannah, GA 31405), Georgia Hospice Care (7130 Hodgson Memorial Drive Suite 201, Savannah, GA 31406) or a charity of your choosing.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019