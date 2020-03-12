Home

Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Summersett Memorial Chapel
Lisa Manley
Salisbury, North Carolina
Lisa C. Manley, age 55, died at her home in Salisbury, NC on March 7, 2020.
Lisa was born in Savannah, GA in 1964 and attended Savannah Country Day School before transferring to St. Andrews School in Sewanee, TN. She then went to The American College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia.
A few years later, she settled in Salisbury, NC and enjoyed living there until she died.
She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hobart L. Manley, Jr. of Savannah, GA; her brother Hobie L. Manley, III and wife Terri of Savannah, GA; her sister Margie Manley Ashburn and husband Wick of Highlands, NC along with an aunt and several nieces, nephews, and cousins
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Manley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Savannah Morning News
03/13/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
