Lisa Manley
Salisbury, North Carolina
Lisa C. Manley, age 55, died at her home in Salisbury, NC on March 7, 2020.
Lisa was born in Savannah, GA in 1964 and attended Savannah Country Day School before transferring to St. Andrews School in Sewanee, TN. She then went to The American College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia.
A few years later, she settled in Salisbury, NC and enjoyed living there until she died.
She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hobart L. Manley, Jr. of Savannah, GA; her brother Hobie L. Manley, III and wife Terri of Savannah, GA; her sister Margie Manley Ashburn and husband Wick of Highlands, NC along with an aunt and several nieces, nephews, and cousins
