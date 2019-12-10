Home

Lloyd A. Proctor Sr.

Lloyd A. Proctor Sr. Obituary
Lloyd A. Proctor, Sr.
Pooler, Georgia
Mr Lloyd A. Proctor,Sr., 81, of Pooler, Ga. passed away December 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Survivors: wife Jackie; children Sandy, Cindy (Walter), and Ricky; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a gathering for friends and family Friday December 13, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Families First Funeral Care, 1328 Dean Forest Rd. Burial Saturday December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mizpah United Methodist Church at 122 Mizpah Rd, Clyo, Ga.
Savannah Morning News
12/11/219
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
