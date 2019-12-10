|
Lloyd A. Proctor, Sr.
Pooler, Georgia
Mr Lloyd A. Proctor,Sr., 81, of Pooler, Ga. passed away December 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Survivors: wife Jackie; children Sandy, Cindy (Walter), and Ricky; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a gathering for friends and family Friday December 13, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Families First Funeral Care, 1328 Dean Forest Rd. Burial Saturday December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mizpah United Methodist Church at 122 Mizpah Rd, Clyo, Ga.
Savannah Morning News
12/11/219
