Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
LLoyd Chavis
LLoyd "Frank" Chavis

LLoyd "Frank" Chavis Obituary
Lloyd "Frank" Chavis, age 76 passed away Wed. June 12, 2019 at his home. Mr. Chavis was born in Savannah on May 5, 1941 to the late Charles C. and Annie Mae Padgett Chavis. Mr. Chavis was a farmer and worked in the home improvement industry. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Visitation will be held 10-11 A.M. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Frank Chavis.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019
