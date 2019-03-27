|
|
Dr. Lloyd Darby, age 81, of Vidalia, Georgia died peacefully Sunday night March 24, 2019 at his residence under the care of Serenity Hospice after an extended illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Vidalia.
Dr. Darby was a prominent dentist in the Vidalia community for nearly 50 years and was the former Owner/Operator of Darby Dental Services. He attended Northwestern University in Illinois and later transferred to Emory University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Doctorate of Dental Surgery. A member and past president of Georgia's Central District Dental Society, Dr. Darby was a Fellow in the American Academy of Dentists and an elected board member of the American College of Cosmetic Dentistry. In Vidalia, Dr. Darby was instrumental in obtaining the Dental Hygiene program at Southeastern Technical College and was often seen promoting Children's Dental Health Month. He also participated in the AACD dental program "Give Back a Smile" which provided restorative and cosmetic dental procedures for battered women.
Dr. Darby served as a Chamber of Commerce Board Member and President of the Vidalia Rotary Club where he received the Rotarian of the Year award and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow and Will Watt Fellow by Rotary International. In 2015 Dr. Darby was awarded the Vidalia Citizen of the Year award for his lifelong dedication to the community.
Dr. Darby had a love for this country as he served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant. Politically, Dr. Darby had a long resume. He was a former chairman of Toombs County Republican Party and District Chairman of the State GOP Board. He was an elected delegate to the 1972 and 1976 Republican National Conventions where he represented the State of Georgia and served as a Presidential Elector in 1976. From 1980-1988 he served as Chairman of Friends of Mattingly and also headed the Patronage Committee.
A faithful member of Vidalia Presbyterian Church, Dr. Darby served as an elder, trustee and teacher. He was often found leading the Bible study group "Sharing at Shoney's."
Dr. Darby is preceded in death by his parents, L. Hubert Darby Jr. and Carolyn Hale Darby. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta Wilkes Darby; three daughters: Leslie Darby Miro (Paul), Jennifer Darby Stancill (Brian) and Pam Darby Davis (Steve); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One sister, two sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Dr. Lloyd Darby will be held Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Vidalia Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM with Reverend Proctor Chambliss and Reverend Ron Gilreath officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation at Stewart-Rosier Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AACD's "Give Back a Smile" program at 402 W. Wilson St Madison WI 53703 or Vidalia Rotary Club's "Adopt a Teacher" program.
Stewart-Rosier Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel is handling the funeral arrangements for Dr. Lloyd Darby.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 27, 2019