Lois Ann McCarthy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Ann McCarthy
Savannah
Lois Ann McCarthy, 83, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence. The full obituary will be published Monday, June 22, 2020.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved