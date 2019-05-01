Home

Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Lois H. Bennett


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois H. Bennett Obituary
Lois H. Bennett, age 98 of Savannah passed away April 30, 2019, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Her goal to live to age 100 was cut short by a stroke, but in her final 2 months, she continued to share her kindness and sweet disposition with all who visited her.

She and her daughter and daughter in law were very thankful for all the love and prayers sent their way.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry, her sisters, Ruth and Iris, and brother Robert.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie, her daughter-in-law Mary and nieces, nephews.

In lieu of flowers or remembrances, just say I love you to someone, as she would have said to you. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 1, 2019
