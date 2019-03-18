Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
Lois Hunt Doe


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Hunt Doe Obituary
Lois Hunt Doe, 89, of Savannah passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. A Savannah native Lois was the daughter of the late Mary Hiers Hunt and the late Henry W. Hunt. She had attended Windsor Forest Baptist and worked many years for Belk Department Store. Lois was dedicated to her family, caring for her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Harold Doe, Jr. (MSgt, USMC Retired) and a grandson, Tim Hadden. Survivors include her children, Marguerite "Maggie" Hadden (Tommy), Ralph "Buddy" W. Murray (Mary), Rebecca "Becky" Smith; grandchildren, Brian and Chad Hadden, Tashira Decker, Josh and Nate Smith; several great grandchildren and a niece, Bette Zace.

Graveside Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Greenwich Cemetery with Pastor Rick West officiating.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 18, 2019
