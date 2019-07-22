|
|
Savannah - Lois M. Chafin Lois M. Chafin, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Friday July 19, 2019 at her home with her family. She was born September 12, 1932 in Portal, Georgia to the late Clint and Priscilla Morris. She was a member of Ardsley Park Baptist Church and was retired from St. Joseph's Hospital where she served as an Insurance Clerk . Lois is survived by her husband of 64 years, W.D. Chafin; son, David; sisters, Elizabeth Morris, Janice Amerson; sister-in-law, Pat Foster; several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Statesboro, Georgia at 11 am on Wednesday July 24, 2019. The family would like to thank Hospice of Savannah. Savannah Morning News July 22, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 22, 2019