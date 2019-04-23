|
Lois Morgan Sheppard, 94, died Friday, April 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald LeBruce Sheppard and her son, Gerald "Jerry" Sheppard, Jr.
Surviving are two daughters, Sara Williams and Susan Sheppard, granddaughter, Katie Murphy, and grandson, Michael Sheppard; and a great-granddaughter, Mallie Murphy.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Middleground Baptist Church in Sylvania, GA. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 23, 2019