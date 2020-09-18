Lois Ray Hales LaneMeldrim, GAMrs. Lois Ray Hales Lane, 91, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in Savannah, GA on December 20, 1928 to the late Ruby Love Ray and Frank Ray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Lane, two sons, Marion Hales, Jr. and Robert Hales, two sisters, Helen Ray Loy and Elizabeth Ray Smith. She is survived by sons, Dennis Hales (Sharon), David Hales (Jan), and Kenneth Hales; daughter, Frances Hales Westberry (Derrell) as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a licensed practical nurse, practicing in all local hospitals and also private duty. She loved to sing and was a soprano. She sang solos at the civic center and at the Dinkler Plaza Hotel in Atlanta, as well as in many weddings and church functions. Her greatest love was her church, Savannah First Seventh Day Adventist Church where she served as an elder and Sabbath School Teacher, and put on a number of programs, her last being, "The Greatest Christmas Spectacular". Her greatest hope was to see Jesus come in the clouds of Heaven with all the Holy Angels and meet her family and friends there. The visitation will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The funeral will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News09/19/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at