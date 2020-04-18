|
Lois Stafford Howard
Savannah
Lois Stafford Howard was born September 14, 1923 in Savannah, Georgia daughter of Vida and Henry Pratt Stafford and died April 13, 2020 in Blairsville, Georgia. She was a member of Bull Street Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Pratt Stafford Jr., her sister, Eugenia Stafford Cantrell, and her oldest child, John Webb Howard Jr.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Heyward Howard, Robert Preston Howard, James Stafford Howard, Alida Lois Howard and Pratt Harper Howard, 13 grandchildren and number of great grandchildren.
The funeral service was conducted April 16, 2020 at a graveside service in Bonaventure Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her beloved sister, Gene Cantrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for , 4849 Paulsen St., Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406.
