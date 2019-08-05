Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Lois T. Fortner


1930 - 2019
Lois T. Fortner Obituary
Mrs. Statesboro - Lois T. Fortner Mrs. Lois T. Fortner, age 88, of Statesboro, passed away August 3, 2019. Known to everyone as "Sister" she drove a school bus for Chatham County Schools for over 35 years, and she was a long-time member of Silk Hope Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Ernest A. Tyson and Herbert B. Fortner, and two daughters, Lois Fortner and Betty Carol Fortner. Survivors include her son, Douglas (Bonnie) Tyson, of Metter, Ernest Craig (Theresa) Tyson, of Sardis, daughter, Robin Myers, of Richmond Hill, son, Michael (Donna) Fortner, of Savannah; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Cowart of Atlanta, Geneva Williams, of Savannah, Tobie (Josef) Odum of Donaldsonville; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, 5:30 - 7:00 PM at Strickland Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel in Pooler, and the funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Alfred Banks officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to at . Savannah Morning News August 5, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 5, 2019
