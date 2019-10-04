|
Mrs. Lois Victoria Lewis
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Lois Victoria Lewis Lois Victoria "Vicki" Lewis, 73, was born July 6th, 1946 and passed away September 22nd, 2019. She was a life long resident of Savannah, GA. and was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth. Vicki was preceded in death by her mother Datie Lois Rudd Moody, father James Clyde Moody, her daughter Lois Darlene Lewis and brother Herman Talmadge Moody Sr. Vicki is survived by three children, James Lee Lewis, Jospeh Andrew Lewis Sr., Caitlyn Aura Bell, two grandchildren, Jospeh Andrew Lewis Jr., William Gage Lewis, sister Lucy Bonnaire "Peachy" Ginn, and four nephews, Eric Dwayne Moody, Bret William Ginn, Gary William Moody, and Herman Talmadge Moody Jr. Memorial service will be held on Monday October 7th at 4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth, 402 Pinehurst Place, Port Wentworth, GA. 31407. At a later date she will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery with her daughter Darlene Lewis.
