Lola Terrol Howard Obituary
Lola Terrol Howard
Savannah
Lola Terrol Howard celebrated her final sunset on January 31 passing in the early hours of February 1, 2020 in Savannah GA.
Lola had a bit of gypsy in her soul, and lived in diverse locales from Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado, California, DC, Virginia, Florida and Georgia to France and Australia.
Lola loved horses, sailing and her Havanese, Trouble. She is survived by family and friends worldwide.
In lieu of flowers, Lola's friends and family are encouraged to raise a gin and tonic and toast the sunset. A memorial service will be planned soon.
Savannah Morning News
02-04-2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
