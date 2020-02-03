|
|
Lola Terrol Howard
Savannah
Lola Terrol Howard celebrated her final sunset on January 31 passing in the early hours of February 1, 2020 in Savannah GA.
Lola had a bit of gypsy in her soul, and lived in diverse locales from Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado, California, DC, Virginia, Florida and Georgia to France and Australia.
Lola loved horses, sailing and her Havanese, Trouble. She is survived by family and friends worldwide.
In lieu of flowers, Lola's friends and family are encouraged to raise a gin and tonic and toast the sunset. A memorial service will be planned soon.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
02-04-2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020