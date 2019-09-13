Home

Lombard Morgan Reynolds Obituary
Lombard Morgan Reynolds, 85, died peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. The full obituary will be published in the Sunday and Monday editions of the Savannah Morning News. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
