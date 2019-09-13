|
|
Lombard Reynolds
Savannah, Georgia
Lombard Morgan Reynolds passed away peacefully on September 12th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Savannah, GA on September 8th, 1934 to Horace Henry Morgan and Lombard Shafer Morgan. She attended The Pape School and graduated from Savannah High School. After high school, she attended and graduated from Briarcliff College in Bronxville, NY. She married Louis Allan Reynolds in 1956. They moved to Atlanta where she worked for the Coca Cola Company. Several years later, they moved back to Savannah and she was employed by Union Camp.
Lombard was presented as a debutante at the 1953 Christmas Cotillion. She was a member of the Junior League of Savannah. She was a faithful communicate member of St. John's Episcopal Church serving as Treasurer of the Chancel Society and Annual Bazaar for many years. She also served on the Episcopal Youth and Children Services Board.
Perhaps Lombard is best known for hosting, along with her husband, Allan, a fabulous Christmas Day Party at their home following a long tradition that started with her mother. An avid bridge player, she particularly enjoyed playing with friends in different bridge groups over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Allan Reynolds, her sister, Julia Klein Morgan, and her aunt, Helen Rubye Shafer.
She is survived by her son, Louis Allan Reynolds, Jr. and his wife Beverley, her daughter, Lombard Reynolds Puri and her husband, Everett, her grandchildren, Thomas Everett Puri and Allan Reynolds Puri. She is also survived by her cousin, Ann Morgan Altman.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at 11:00am at Greenwich Cemetery. A reception will follow at The Oglethorpe Club.
Remembrances may be made to St. John's Church, 1 West Macon Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019