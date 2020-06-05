Lonnie D. LoveSavannah, GALonnie Darnell Love, age 51, died June 3, 2020. The Savannah native attended Memorial Day School, Bible Baptist School, and graduated from Jenkins High School. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and formerly worked with the State of Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He was currently employed with Local 188, Plumbers, Pipefitters, HVAC Journeyman and Apprentices. He loved nature and being outdoors. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Delmas Love.Surviving, all of Savannah, are his son, William Cody Love; mother, Martha Love; brother, Christopher Parrish Love; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.A celebration of Lonnie's life will be held at a future date.Savannah Morning News06/06/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at