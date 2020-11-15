Lonnie Kessler Morgan
Lonnie Kessler Morgan, 96, passed away Friday, November 13th, surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born in Marlow, GA in 1924. He lived his entire life in Savannah and graduated from Savannah High School. As a youth during the Great Depression he worked selfishly to help support his family.
He is predeceased by his parents, Gipson Hull and Susie Kessler Morgan, his brother Gipson "Red" Morgan, and sisters Grace Slater and Margaret Nease.
Upon graduation from high school, Lonnie enlisted in the army as a combat engineer specialist in the 411th Engineer Battalion. During his service he received numerous medals in recognition of the Philippine Liberation Effort.
At the conclusion of his service, he began his 43-year career at Union Camp Corporation. It was here that he met the love of his life, Betty Jane Sturtevant. The next 63 years they were inseparable.
Lonnie was a past member of Trinity Methodist Church and Woodlawn United Methodist Church. He was an Emeritus member of the Ancient Landmark Lodge 231.
A man of character and high integrity, his reputation preceded him throughout his life for his loyalty, perseverance, dapper style, and his zest for life. His greatest joy was his beloved family.
Lonnie is survived by his daughters, Michelle Rice (Michael), and Cynthia Howard (Dr. John). His grandchildren Morgan Ramsey (Amber), Dr. Jason Howard (Summer), Justin and Jared Howard, Dr. Julia Howard (Johnny), and John C. Howard, III. Also, his sisters Mary Smith, and Shirley Sienkiewicz.
He leaves behind 7 beautiful great grandchildren: Couper, Cameron, Kinnett, Quincy, Sadie, Iyla, and Addison as well as several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to his devoted caregivers: Philip Draughorn, Beatrix Collie, Mary Townsend and Gail Ewaldsen.
His love of family, country, and friends sustained his long and joyful life. His very last conversations he expressed his great pride in serving his country.
In the words of his loving wife, Lonnie was a gentle man and a gentleman.
Graveside service to be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18th. in the Greenwich section Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances can be made to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, 429 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
