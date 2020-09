Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lonnie's life story with friends and family

Lonnie Loadholt Sr.

Savannah, Georgia

Lonnie Loadholt Sr. 65, passed on August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital after a short illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

