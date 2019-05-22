|
|
Loren Baron Laney of Savannah, Georgia, died on May 17, 2019.
Loren was born on February 26, 1964 in Asheville, NC to Landy Baron Laney and LaVerne Hooper Laney. His life was anything but boring. A natural performer, Loren began entertaining the world at a young age, from sharing the stage with his sister and dance parter Leisa Dianne Laney Fink, to his many performances while a student at the North Carolina School of the Arts and later the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. He would dedicate his life and career to bringing beauty into this world through his performances, his designs, his style, and his ability to bring the best out of those with whom he worked and shared his life.
Loren's memory will live on through the lives of the many people whom he loved and who loved him. While his professional accomplishments were many, his greatest achievement in life was making those around him feel good and he did so not only through his incredible talent but through his kind words, wicked sense of humor, and passion for life. He lived authentically and bravely, his life an enduring lesson for all who were fortunate enough to be in his presence.
Throughout his journey, Loren created communities of love and friendship wherever he went and he is survived by a circle of family and friends, whether two or four legged, joined forever through our shared love of him. Loren is survived by his mother, LaVerne; his sister, Leisa; his three nieces, Lorna, Landy, and Lydia, and his four-legged child and constant companion, Bowie, in addition to his close circle of friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 23rd at The Kimpton Brice Hotel located at 601 E Bay Street in Savannah, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Look Good Feel Better, a free, non-medical, brand-neutral public service program that teaches beauty techniques to help people with cancer manage the appearance- related side effects of cancer treatment with greater confidence, hope, courage and control by visiting http://lookgoodfeelbetter.org/donors/donate/ or by mail at: Look Good Feel Better Foundation, 1620 L Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036
Loren's family and friends would like to thank the countless people who provided support and care to Loren in his time of need.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 22, 2019