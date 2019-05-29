|
|
Loren Baron Laney, (55) of Savannah, GA, passed away on May 17, 2019 @ Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA. He is survived by a far-flung network of beloved friends, an estranged mother and an estranged sister.
Born on February 26, 1964, he was the son of Mr. Landy Laney and was the youngest of two children and the acknowleged favorite one. He was the quintessential product of his time and generation - a true 'child of the 80's'. A strong believer in himself, he was fearless with his sense of style and sexuality. He will be remembered for a generosity of spirit and extreme flashes of design brilliance. As one of his favorite clients put it... 'he was a beam of sunshine - and when it shone on you it felt almost magical'. Known for the beauty and style that he gave to every person that he met, his many friends would laughingly talk about entering 'Loren World' - a world of absolute fabulousness and fun. A world filled with design and humor and dinner parties and dance and music - a world filled with the highbrow and the lowdown. His legacy was in creating a world of shining stars and its passing is deeply felt.
A graduate of North Carolina School of the Arts and the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts, he achieved great success at an early age in New York City. One of the youngest fashion editors of any major fashion publication, Loren's forward-looking sense of style along with his ability to forecast a trend, were respected industry wide. As editor of Elle Magazine, he became a fixture of the NYC fashion and club scene in the 80's and 90's and achieved critical success as co-designer and owner of SWIM NY. His work was featured prominently in international magazines and on countless fashion publication covers, videos and numerous runway shows. He settled in Savannah, GA in 2000 and quickly developed a loyal following in the hair & make-up / styling field.
Many people knew of his involvement with cancer charities and of his insistence on giving so freely of his time and talent. Few people, however, knew of the inner turmoils that he struggled with for decades - the demons of child abuse, addiction issues, H.I.V. and crippling panic attacks. He was loved because of and in spite of these demons. Loren would often tell the story of being neglected by his family and forced to create his own - a family of friends that accepted him for the complicated and fascinating and wildly talented human being that he was. And to those of you in that true family, we want you to know that you were all there in the last months of his life. He reflected on everyone - Laura Adams, Kathi Rich, Gale Singer, Susan Mahaney, Vicki Sepielli, Marc and Laura Brugnoni, Maureen Walsh, Robin Grenchik, Vicki Moody McKie, Cora Bett Thomas, Jim Jender, Greg and Stephanie Sutlive, Drew Singer, Lisa and John Moore, Melissa Vogeler, Dorothy Rich, John Mellencamp, Elaine Irwin, Daria and John Kelty... an endless list of people and memories. He was surrounded by love at the end of his life and insisted on letting everyone know how grateful he was for the magical ride of life that he had experienced.
A celebration of his life 'BY HIS FRIENDS & FOR HIS FRIENDS', will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 @ 230 E. 46th, Savannah, GA, 31405, the home of Mr. & Ms. John Moore. 7:30 - 10:30 PM. At the request of Loren: No Tears and Summer / Garden Party Cocktail attire please.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 29, 2019