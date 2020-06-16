Lorene E. Troup
Lorene E. Troup
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Lorene E. Troup, age 96, of Elberton, formerly of Pooler, passed away June 13, 2020. Lorene has lived in Pooler since 1957, serving as the office manager at Pooler Visitor's Center. She was a member of Win One Sunday School Class and the choir at First Baptist Church of Pooler. She is survived by her niece, Delores (Dwight) Morgan, of Elberton; nephews, Mitchell Spikes, of Bloomingdale, Allen Spikes, of Savannah, Dennis (Willadean) Spikes, of Guyton; many great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 1:00 PM at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. Rev. Dwight Morgan officiating.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
