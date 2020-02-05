Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorenza Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorenza King Sexton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorenza King Sexton Obituary
Mr. Lorenza King Sexton
Savannah , Georgia
Adams announces funeral services for Mr. Lorenza King Sexton which will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church located 1201 Abercorn St. Savannah, GA 31401.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M., Thursday, February 6, 2020 in The Adams Chapel.
Interment: Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Family will receive friends at 22 Liberty Heights Drive, Savannah,GA 31405
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorenza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -