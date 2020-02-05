|
|
Mr. Lorenza King Sexton
Savannah , Georgia
Adams announces funeral services for Mr. Lorenza King Sexton which will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church located 1201 Abercorn St. Savannah, GA 31401.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M., Thursday, February 6, 2020 in The Adams Chapel.
Interment: Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Family will receive friends at 22 Liberty Heights Drive, Savannah,GA 31405
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020