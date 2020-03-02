|
Lorine Griner Moody
Savannah
Lorine Griner Moody, 83, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Glennville, Georgia, daughter of Lonnie Randall and Jewel Kicklighter Griner. She was a graduate of Glennville High School and Draughons Business School. Mrs. Moody worked for several years at Central Georgia Hospital and retired from Bradley Plywood Company. She was a member of Central Christian Church. She was preceded in death by his son, Richard E. Moody, Jr. and husband of 62 years, Richard E. Moody, Sr.
Surviving are her grandson, Traves Moody and his wife, Savannah; brothers, Johnny Griner and his wife, Jerri and Jackie Griner; sister, Louise Dasher and her husband, Julian and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Central Christian Church, 6810 Skidaway Rd., Savannah, GA 31406.
