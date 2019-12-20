|
|
Mrs. Lorine Lynette Thompson Burroughs
Savannah
Mrs. Lorine Lynette Thompson Burroughs, of Savannah, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 peacefully in her sleep due to a long illness.
Lorine was born in Glennville, Georgia, June 18, 1936, daughter of the late Fred Thompson and Inez Thompson Barrow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Simon H. Burroughs, and her son, Brian H. Burroughs. She was married to Simon 49 years until his death in 2005.
Lorine graduated from Glennville High School in 1954 and attended Brewton-Parker Junior College until she became a devoted wife and mother. Throughout her life, she remained a symbol of purity and selflessness, as she radiated love with everyone that she came in contact with.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hutsell (Wayne); sisters, Linda Morris and JoRetha Godbee; brother, Theron Thompson (Kathleen); grandchildren, Heather Collins and Brandi Hutsell; and great-granddaughters, Kyrsten Collins and Kylie Collins; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A Graveside Memorial Service and Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 60 Beards Creek Church Rd., Glennville, Georgia 30427.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019