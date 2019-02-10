Loring Clarence "Buck" Horne, 88, of Wilmington Island, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, in Savannah. Loring was born and raised in Thunderbolt and spent his married life on Wilmington Island. Loring was the Southeast Regional Safety Instructor for EMC Electric, but, given the chance, he would tell you all about his younger days spent working on a shrimp boat off the coast of Port Isabel. He was an avid shrimper and fisherman and loved spending time with his family. Loring was preceded in death by his wife of nearly forty years, Jackie, and his only daughter, Jean Woods. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16th, from 10-11am at the Wilmington Island Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held immediately afterwards at 11 am, followed by interment in Bonaventure Cemetery. Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary