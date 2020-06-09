Lorlee and Arnold Tenenbaum
Savannah
The graveside service for Lorlee Shark Tenenbaum and Arnold Malitz Tenenbaum will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
The graveside service for Lorlee Shark Tenenbaum and Arnold Malitz Tenenbaum will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.