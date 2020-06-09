Lorlee and Arnold Tenenbaum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorlee and Arnold Tenenbaum
Savannah
The graveside service for Lorlee Shark Tenenbaum and Arnold Malitz Tenenbaum will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bonaventure Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved