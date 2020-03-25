|
|
Lorraine Alice Peters Beecher
Savannah, GA
Lorraine Alice Peters Beecher, 92, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Port Wentworth with family by her side. A private funeral will be held for family, with a public memorial service to be scheduled later this summer in Savannah.
Lorraine was born July 3, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in Brewer and Bangor, Maine, which she considered her home. While working at Dow Air Force Base, she met Savannahian Jack Truett Beecher at a dance. The two were married in Bangor on Christmas day in 1947. Jack's work as a cartographer with the National Geodetic Survey took the couple around the eastern and southern United States for their first twenty-five years of their marriage. She was baptized in Meldrim, Georgia, and continued to grow in the strength of her faith. They then settled in Savannah, where Lorraine lived for the remainder of her life.
Lorraine loved maps and travel, and regularly made solo roads trips, knowing well all the highways from Miami to Maine. She loved her friends and family, connecting with them on her travels and inviting them into her home. Following her husband's death in 1975, she served as the family's matriarch, keeping both sides of the family connected for decades. Lorraine was "home" for her sisters and many nieces and nephews. No member of the family made a trip down I-95 without planning a stop in Savannah to visit Aunt Lorraine.
A lover of Savannah's history, she was the very first tour bus driver in the city with Old Savannah Tours, a position she relished for many years. She volunteered with numerous area organizations, ranging from the local chapter of the American Diabetes Association to a walking and running club at Lake Mayer. She worked for a home and real estate magazine, which took her to every corner of the greater Savannah area. Later in life, she worked in various gift shops, including for many years at the Hallmark store in The Village on Skidaway Island.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, her mother Rose Leone Kiah Peters Owing of Maine, brothers Carol "Kayo" Peters and Bernard "Pete" Peters of Tampa, and twin sisters Jeanne Peters Ellis of Miami and Jeannette Peters Moore of Chester, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her three daughters: Laurel Beecher Powers of Savannah, Jacqueline Beecher Hennig (Ric) of Atlanta, and Rebecca Beecher Kramer (Fred) of Rincon, and four grandchildren: Joshua Powers of Fairfax VA, Zachary Powers of Arlington VA, Hannah Kramer Little (Philip) of Sumter SC, and Frederick Kramer of Pooler.
A private funeral will be held for family, with a public memorial service to be scheduled later this summer in Savannah.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to JDRF (jdrf.org) or Joslin Diabetes Center (joslin.org).
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020