|
|
Mrs Lorraine C. Rust, age 88, passed away March 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Harold L. Rust. She is survived by her son, Richard R. (Shirley) Rust, of Calabash, NC; daughter, Robin R. Schemel, of Bloomingdale; son, Ronald R. (Carolyn) Rust, of Guyton; daughter, Rachelle R. (Joseph) Simpkins, of Castle Hayne, NC; grandchildren, Christine M. (Christopher) Williams, of Broken Arrow, OK, Jason Rust, of Paducah, KY, Jessica Warren, of Wilmington, NC, Ashley (Chris) Geisler, of Hinesville Cosette Simpkins, Eponine Simpkins and Cassandra Simpkins, all of Wilmington, NC; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 23, 2019