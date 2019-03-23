Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Lorraine C. Rust


Lorraine C. Rust Obituary
Mrs Lorraine C. Rust, age 88, passed away March 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Harold L. Rust. She is survived by her son, Richard R. (Shirley) Rust, of Calabash, NC; daughter, Robin R. Schemel, of Bloomingdale; son, Ronald R. (Carolyn) Rust, of Guyton; daughter, Rachelle R. (Joseph) Simpkins, of Castle Hayne, NC; grandchildren, Christine M. (Christopher) Williams, of Broken Arrow, OK, Jason Rust, of Paducah, KY, Jessica Warren, of Wilmington, NC, Ashley (Chris) Geisler, of Hinesville Cosette Simpkins, Eponine Simpkins and Cassandra Simpkins, all of Wilmington, NC; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

