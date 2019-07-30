|
|
Savannah - Louie Dale Nordbye Louie was launched in Minneapolis in 1939 and soon thereafter sailed off to California with his folks, Dale and Norma, when they were released from the Navy at the end of the war. This was a good move......no, "a great move", he maintains. Growing up in San Francisco put some colorful ideas into his head.
Adventure! First San Francisco, then Stanford, then the ideas and adventures. Louie became a Navy pilot flying the hot A4 Skyhawks from carriers in the Atlantic and Pacific fleets. Flying from the USS Oriskany over North Vietnam was especially cool.
Louie tried the business world but that did not work so he wandered off to the Canadian Rockies to live off the land, eat snakes and fish. That didn't work either, however returning to San Francisco he drove through Montana and that was it.
After a dozen years on a small ranch with a river running trough it Louie left Montana for a life at sea that brought him to Savannah. From there he explored the shores to the east coast and out into the Caribbean.
Years later back in Savannah be bought a house on Burnside Island and soon met, and later married, Lynn. Lynn was her own person with ideas and adventures. "Lynn is Great"
A celebration of Louie's life will be held Saturday August 10th at 6:00p.m. At 371 EastRidge Drive. Burnside Island.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406 or The Humane Society of Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406. Savannah Morning News July 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 30, 2019