Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Louis's life story with friends and family

Share Louis's life story with friends and family

Louis Aiken

Ridgeland, SC

Lewis Aiken 70, of Wagon Branch, passed on October 24, 2020, at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

A public will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 4-8 PM at St. Matthew Baptist Church in Tillman, SC located 1454 Tillman Rd.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Jaxville Cemetery in Bluffton, SC At 11 AM

Legacy Funeral Home

Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store