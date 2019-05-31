Services Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912) 352-7200 Resources More Obituaries for Louis Ambos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Getz (Dewey) Ambos III

Obituary Condolences Dewey Ambos, 55, died Wednesday after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and best Labrador friend Sam. Dewey was born in Savannah, GA on May 31,1963 to Louis G. Ambos II and Suzanne C. Ambos. He was a 1983 graduate of H.V. Jenkins High School and was a partner at Ambos Seafoods with his brothers Hal and Drew.



Growing up in Mayfair and Skidaway Island, Dewey found a love for sailing which grew overtime taking him from a Sandpiper in Lake Mayer to the helm of a Laser in the Wilmington River. Dewey loved the water. One of his earliest achievements was sailing out beyond



Wassaw Sound with his brother, Hal, when they were merely young teenagers. This was the beginning of many excursions exploring the barrier islands. Sun up to sun down he stayed on the river.



Dewey was also an avid hunter. Hunting was a sport that was introduced to him at an early age by his father. As Dewey grew into a passionate duck hunter, his two younger brothers would join him and their father and continue to hunt together as a family for decades. Hunting dogs were as important as the family members - in many cases more important! Dewey cherished his relationship with his labradors Moose, Jethro, and Sam. An excellent dog trainer, Dewey enjoyed field trialing with his father and brothers; always looking to get "hand signals" perfected because he knew his brothers would need his dog's assistance to find their ducks! Dewey always looked forward to his hunting trips to Arkansas.



Unbeknownst to many, Dewey was quite a talented artist. He began sketching as a hobby and later began carving wood. Although he kept this passion fairly private, Dewey carved dozens of ducks and other waterfowl, using most of the ducks as decoys on hunting trips.



Dewey will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul with a fun-loving disposition, giving spirit, and an immeasurable love for his family and man's best friend. He wanted for little and gave so much to others. He is survived by his mother Suzanne Carter Ambos, father Louis Getz Ambos II, brothers Hal (Nichole) Ambos and Drew (Liz) Ambos, two nieces, Ashley Ambos, Caroline Ambos, one nephew, Wynn Ambos and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Hospice Savannah. Hospice provided wonderful care that went beyond anything we could expect. A wonderful group that extended a helping hand through the waning days of Dewey's life.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1st, 10:00am - 12:00pm at Fox & Weeks Hodgson Memorial Drive with a Graveside Service to follow.



In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416, or First Baptist Church, P.O.Box 9551 Savannah, GA. 31412. Published in Savannah Morning News on May 31, 2019