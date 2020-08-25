Louise Galletta-Hackney
Milledgeville, Georgia
Louise Galletta-Hackney, 70, formerly of Savannah, Georgia, died peacefully on Monday, August 24th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She is one of four children and was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Henrietta Galletta, younger brother, Eugene Samuel Galletta and husband, David Ray Hackney. She attended Nativity of Our Lord Elementary School and graduated from Jenkins High School. She later attended Savannah College of Art and Design and Armstrong State College. She went on to receive her BSN at ASC where she was awarded Miss Geechee in 1969, awarding her scholarship and entry into the Miss Georgia Pageant.
Louise began her career at Candler Hospital, as a RN. She completed a 40 year nursing tenure retiring in 2011. Louise enjoyed oil painting, flamingos, fishing, camping, and geocaching.
Louise is survived by her only child, Ryan Galletta McGhee, her son-in-law, John Clifton McGhee III, and grandson, Sawyer James McGhee of Milledgeville, Georgia; as well as sister, Lucy Galletta May, brother, Pastor Leo Galletta, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27th. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
