1/1
Louise Galletta-Hackney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Galletta-Hackney
Milledgeville, Georgia
Louise Galletta-Hackney, 70, formerly of Savannah, Georgia, died peacefully on Monday, August 24th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She is one of four children and was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Henrietta Galletta, younger brother, Eugene Samuel Galletta and husband, David Ray Hackney. She attended Nativity of Our Lord Elementary School and graduated from Jenkins High School. She later attended Savannah College of Art and Design and Armstrong State College. She went on to receive her BSN at ASC where she was awarded Miss Geechee in 1969, awarding her scholarship and entry into the Miss Georgia Pageant.
Louise began her career at Candler Hospital, as a RN. She completed a 40 year nursing tenure retiring in 2011. Louise enjoyed oil painting, flamingos, fishing, camping, and geocaching.
Louise is survived by her only child, Ryan Galletta McGhee, her son-in-law, John Clifton McGhee III, and grandson, Sawyer James McGhee of Milledgeville, Georgia; as well as sister, Lucy Galletta May, brother, Pastor Leo Galletta, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27th. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved