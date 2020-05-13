|
|
Louise (Weazy) Hoch Scott Sullivan
Savannah, GA
Louise (Weazy) Hoch Scott Sullivan, age 57 of Savannah, GA, died on May 7, 2020 from injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not hold a memorial service at this time but will have one this summer on Tybee Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to support the expenses incurred by this tragedy to www.gofundme.com/tomandweazy.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 13 to May 14, 2020