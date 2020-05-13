Savannah Morning News Obituaries

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Tybee Island
Louise Hoch Scott (Weazy) Sullivan

Louise Hoch Scott (Weazy) Sullivan Obituary
Louise (Weazy) Hoch Scott Sullivan
Savannah, GA
Louise (Weazy) Hoch Scott Sullivan, age 57 of Savannah, GA, died on May 7, 2020 from injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not hold a memorial service at this time but will have one this summer on Tybee Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to support the expenses incurred by this tragedy to www.gofundme.com/tomandweazy.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
