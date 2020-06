im daron jivens her nephew umm what i would like to say about my aunt is that she was always a gifted person she had mad love for baby quan she always cherish her memories about my dad and our grandfather.my aunt had the biggest heart for anyone that she loved and cared for. when i used to get introuble she will always say daron what ever yhu do in the dark will come in the light.i will forever and always miss you auntie love buby.and THANK THE FRIENDS AND FAMILY FOR HELPING US THROUGH THIS TRAGETY. love yhu mom/auntie.

